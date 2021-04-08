Ali Abdelaziz: Kamaru Usman Will Always Be ‘Scumbag’ Conor McGregor’s Daddy

If Conor McGregor has a problem with Kamaru Usman, he should fight him.

That’s according to the latter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz who was commenting on McGregor’s recent social media post about the welterweight champion.

In a recent interview, Usman claimed he was the star going into his UFC 261 headliner with Jorge Masvidal on April 24 and notably said it was “green panty night” for the latter.

That, of course, is a reference to McGregor famously stating years ago that it’s “red panty night” for any fighter who fights him because they usually earn their biggest payday against him.

McGregor — who has had his issues with Usman in the past — certainly took notice of that comment and responded recently.

“Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say.”

Abdelaziz: McGregor Doesn’t Have Balls To Fight Usman

While Usman is yet to respond to McGregor, Abdelaziz certainly did as he believes the Irishman doesn’t have the balls to fight Usman if he has a problem with him.

“Conor McGregor is the biggest piece of sh*t scumbag in the sport,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “Kamaru Usman is a great father, he’s a great husband — he’s not a jackass. You know, if you have a problem with him, fight the man, right? But we know that Conor doesn’t have the balls, he’s not enough of a man to fight anything like Kamaru. He’s not enough of a man to even look him in his face, right? If he looks him in his face, he’s probably going to say, ‘hello, how are you? How you doing, sir?’ Because this is like a grown man fighting a little girl, right? “And the internet creates a lot of heroes. Everybody can talk sh*t, but realistically, if you put these two guys in a cage, in a street fight, in the trunk of a car, in a jail cell, you know, who’s going to be who’s daddy. Kamaru Usman will be Conor’s daddy every day of the week.”

It’s a fight that has been slated in the past and if things continue to heat up, we might just see it given McGregor’s star power.