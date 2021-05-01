Manager: Kamaru Usman Wants To Fight Michael Chiesa At UFC 263

Kamaru Usman wants to stay active.

Usman is only coming off an emphatic second-round knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 this past weekend.

What is likely next for him is a rematch with bitter rival Colby Covington with UFC president Dana White more or less stating that was the plan.

However, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t believe the inactive Covington is deserving of a second shot.

“No, listen. Kamaru in the last 10 months fought three times, Colby in the last three years, fought three times,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “After Kamaru destroyed his [Covington] jaw and disfigured his face, Kamaru went and fought three times, defend against very tough opponents. He [Covington] went and fought [Tyron] Woodley, the guy is not even in the UFC anymore, was 40-years-old and beat him. Maybe Colby Covington is good for business, who cares? “Chiesa, four-fight winning streak, Vicente Luque, three-fight winning streak, Leon Edwards, nine-fight winning streak? Why Colby Covington so special? What about Kamaru — if Marvin Vettori beats Israel Adesanya, why can’t Kamaru go up and fight Marvin Vettori for the middleweight title?”

Usman Wants Chiesa At UFC 263

Abdelaziz went on to add that Usman has earned the right to do whatever he wants but will still work amicably with White.

As for what he wants right now? Michael Chiesa at UFC 263 which takes place June 12.

“Kamaru called me yesterday, he said June 12, let’s do Michael Chiesa,” Abdelaziz added. “He asked me who had the longest winning streak in the division in the top five or six [without a fight], I said Chiesa. He said June 12. … It doesn’t really matter who. He said, ‘let’s do Michael Chiesa. Boom. Ask the UFC if I can fight on June 12.’ I told the UFC, listen to me, Kamaru can fight three more times this year. “… Why Colby? Why not Michael Chiesa?”

It would certainly be something if Usman went on to fight Chiesa as that would be his third title bout in the space of four months.

And if he defends his title against Chiesa and defeated either Covington or Leon Edwards or both afterwards, there’s no denying who the welterweight GOAT is, let alone the fighter of the year.

UFC 263 is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.