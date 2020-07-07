Both Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman seem be planning beyond their main event title fight at UFC 251. For Jorge, he’a already suggesting Nate Diaz or “Wonderboy” Thompson to be next in line for the title. A welterweight title that he doesn’t even possess. For Usman, it’s not just defending the welterweight title, it’s about also taking the UFC’s “BMF” belt from Masvidal.

Nate Diaz loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the inagural “BMF” title. Since then, Jorge has propelled to superstardom. While Diaz, on the other hand, seemed to fade into the background as he usually does when contracts aren’t lucretive. Nate, as well as his fans believed that the stoppage of the match was unfair.

Kamaru Usman on Wanting the “BMF” title

Regardless of the beef between Diaz and Masvidal, Usman wasn’t impressed with their matchup, In fact, he questioned how the men could even fight for a belt in the first place. Now the the dust has settled, Usman has his sights set on Masvidal’s BMF titie. He spoke to TMZ Sports about leaving UFC 251 with two belts.

“That’s my (expletive), absolutely. They’re saying it’s a ‘BMF’ – they’re really considering this a real title, kind of an interim thing or whatever,” said Usman. They’re really considering this a title. So you know, yes – after I go out there and beat his a** and ragdoll him, that (expletive) is coming home with me so I can throw it in my closet.”

Further Title Implications

As of now, the UFC has yet to officially release a statement regarding the “BMF” title. However, it would be hard for Jorge to consider himself the “BMF” champion if he were to lose in a title fight. Perhaps the UFC will crank up the promotion for the Fight Island main event and address the “BMF” belt.

For now, both men will have their sights set on defending their belts. Whether Masvidal’s is on the line or not.