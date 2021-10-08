UFC Vegas 39 Weigh-ins: Main Event Official, One Fight Scrapped

The UFC Vegas 39 weigh-ins have wrapped up and while the main event is official, one bout has been canceled.

UFC Vegas 39 will take place tomorrow (Oct. 9) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will collide. The co-main event will see Randy Brown share the Octagon with Jared Gooden.

UFC Vegas 39 Has One Less Fight

An opening main card bout between Phil Hawes and Deron Winn has been scrapped. UFC officials confirmed that Winn’s removal was not due to weight-cutting issues. Chris Curtis was penciled in as a replacement and even made weight for the fight. Phil Hawes ended up declining the late replacement fight.

One Scale Fail

Randy Brown made weight for his welterweight clash at 170.5 pounds. The same can’t be said for Jared Gooden. Gooden was three pounds over the 171-pound limit for a non-title fight. This bout will take place but at a catchweight. Gooden forfeits 20 percent of his fight purse.

UFC Vegas 39 Weigh-in Results

As for the rest of the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 39, we’ve got them right here. Check out the results below.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (114.5) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (174)*

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Sabina Mazo (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis (184.5)**

Prelims (ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Chris Gutierrez (135) vs. Felipe Colares (136)

Alexander Romanov (260) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265.5)

Charles Rosa (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Lupita Godinez (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (114)

Steve Garcia (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155.5)

*- Jared Gooden missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Randy Brown

**- Phil Hawes was set to face Deron Winn, who was pulled at the last minute. Chris Curtis weighed in as a replacement opponent but Hawes declined the fight.