Betting Odds Released For Who Will Be UFC Champion In Each Division In 2022

2021 has been an eventful year for the UFC.

Crowning Moments

2020 saw every champion retain their gold, with the only title grabs being done for previously vacated titles. 2021 would be a different story altogether.

This year has produced 9 UFC Champions, with seven being crowned undisputed and two of them earning interim titles. As we move on in to 2022, predictions are already in full swing for who will end next year as a UFC Champion.

From the quick women in the strawweight division to the heavy hitters in the heavyweight division, betting odds have been released for every weight class in the UFC. (Odds provided by BetOnline.AG)

Women’s strawweight:

Rose Namajunas (+275)

Carla Esparza (+350)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+450)

Zhang Weili (+450)

Marina Rodriguez (+650)

Women’s Flyweight:

Valentina Shevchenko (-550)

Talia Santos (+800)

Katlyn Chookagian (+800)

Viviane Araujo (+1100)

Manon Fiorot (+1200)

Women’s Bantamweight:

Amanda Nunes (+115)

Julianna Pena (+200)

Holly Holm (+600)

Irene Aldana (+650)

Ketlen Vieira (+1100)

Women’s Featherweight:

Amanda Nunes (-500)

Kayla Harrison (+300)

Norma Dumont (+1000)

Aspen Ladd (+1100)

Men’s Flyweight:

Brandon Moreno (+200)

Deveison Figueiredo (+325)

Askar Askarov (+350)

Henry Cejudo (+700)

Alexandre Pantoja (+800)

Kai Kara-France (+1200)

Men’s Bantamweight:

Petr Yan (-175)

Aljamain Sterling (+450)

TJ Dillashaw (+900)

Jose Aldo (+900)

Henry Cejudo (+900)

Sean O’Malley (+2800)

Men’s Featherweight:

Alexander Volkanovski (-180)

Max Holloway (+350)

Chan Sung Jung (+675)

Giga Chikadze (+1100)

Calvin Kattar (+1600)

Josh Emmett (+1600)

Men’s Lightweight:

Charles Oliveira (+200)

Islam Makhachev (+300)

Beneil Dariush (+400)

Justin Gaethje (+400)

Dustin Poirier (+700)

Conor McGregor (+900)

Men’s Welterweight:

Kamaru Usman (-250)

Khamzat Chimaev (+500)

Leon Edwards (+700)

Vicente Luque (+700)

Gilbert Burns (+900)

Belal Muhammad (+1000)

Colby Covington (+1400)

Men’s Middleweight:

Israel Adesanya (-155)

Robert Whittaker (+425)

Marvin Vettori (+700)

Jared Cannonier (+750)

Derek Brunson (+1000)

Sean Strickland (+1800)

Men’s Light Heavyweight:

Jiri Prochazka (+240)

Aleksander Rakic (+300)

Glover Teixeira (+325)

Jan Blachowicz (+550)

Magomed Ankalaev (+600)

Men’s Heavyweight:

Francis Ngannou (+225)

Cyril Gane (+275)

Curtis Blaydes (+600)

Stipe Miocic (+650)

Jon Jones (+650)

Derrick Lewis (+700)

Thread: Odds for who will be champion in each division at the end of 2022 via @betonline_ag Women's strawweight: pic.twitter.com/mWMBv4vBtx — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 29, 2021

Who are you putting your money on, to end 2022 as a UFC Champion?