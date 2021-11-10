UFC 268 Winner Chris Curtis Explains How He’s ‘Hilariously Broke’

UFC fighter Chris Curtis didn’t have much money before entering the Octagon.

Curtis finally got his chance to fight in the UFC on Nov. 6. He went one-on-one with Phil Hawes inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Curtis scored the upset TKO finish in the first round. While the finish was impressive, Curtis missed out on a performance bonus thanks to a plethora of other highlight-reel finishes at UFC 268.

Chris Curtis Talks Financial Woes

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Chris Curtis explained calling himself “hilariously broke” during a post-fight media scrum.

“I’m lucky because I live with my manager, so I’m not gonna be homeless. To be hilariously broke for me is reaching that point to where there was ten bucks in my bank account because we had some expenses before that. Being paid well on the regional scene doesn’t go as far as you think once you take out fees, taxes, management, all that stuff. Going into that UFC fight, the only reason I survived those three weeks was because Mick Maynard took care of me for weighing in. “That saved me because I had nothing and after that I was down to like ten bucks in my bank account. Trying to catch up on bills and stuff and keep everything afloat. So, yeah you go into a UFC fight with $10 in your bank account it’s rough. It’s very rough, man.”

Curtis then admitted he had a little bit more than $10 thanks to a per diem. Curtis also said he was approached by the UFC about having a quick turnaround but things fell apart. He says he’s willing to get back inside the Octagon as soon as January.