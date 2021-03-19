UFC 262, Headlined By Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, To Take Place At Houston’s Toyota Center

UFC 261 won’t be the only card taking place in front of a packed audience.

It was recently announced by Dana White that fans would be back in full attendance for the UFC 261 pay-per-view event on April 24 and that it would take place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Now UFC 262 is following suit as it will be hosted in front of fans at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The headliner, of course, is a vacant lightweight title fight between the surging Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

The news was announced by the promotion on Friday.

“BREAKING: The Octagon heads to Houston! 🚀🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs vs 🇺🇸 @MikeChandlerMMA for the undisputed 155 title.”

White Lands UFC Event In Houston

White stated earlier this month that he was looking to book an event in the state of Texas after it recently reopened with no COVID-19 restrictions.

While Dallas immediately said no, Houston was more promising according to the UFC head honcho who was finally able to land an event in the Lone Star state. It will be interesting to see if the UFC will continue to host events there.

Here’s how the UFC 262 card currently looks:

Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan