Texas Department of Licensure & Regulation Provides Update on UFC Maximum Capacity Live Events

Texas was one of the first states to allow the UFC to continue operations throughout the pandemic. Now that the state plans on being fully operational, White and the UFC want to resume live events at full capacity.

Dana on Returning to Texas

Previously, Dana spoke with the media and voiced how he would love to host an event in Texas. Furthermore, that he and the UFC couldn’t wait to be the first major sports company to sell out a crowd for a live event.

“Yes, as soon as the governor of Texas said that, I called,” White said to MMA Junkie. “Dallas said no. I’m working on Houston. We’ll see if we can get Houston done. I want to go to Texas ASAP. I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up. We’ll sell it out and be on our way.”

Previously, the guidelines stated that each company would need to submit a proposal letter to the state in order to operate. But, their original plan included a percentage cap of 50%. Now, the state will be fully operational as of Wednesday.

Details of Texas Resuming Combat Sports

“TDLR will accept applications for combative sports events in the state in preparation for a phased-in reopening with a limited number of events,” a TDLR public relations representative said in a past statement. “Events will be able to include spectators. With a cap of 50 percent of the total listed occupancy of the venue.

UFC Texas Timetable

MMA Junkie has since then spoken with the TDLR with an update in operations. They provided an update on crowd capacity, testing protocols, and when the UFC could return.

“Business capacity is included in Gov. Abbott’s removal of state-imposed restrictions, as are masks. Venues can operate at 100 percent occupancy beginning Wednesday. The TDLR’s first full-capacity event is a boxing card this Saturday in Dallas,” reported MMA Junkie.

According to the TDLR, the UFC has put in a request to operate as soon as March. However, they’ve also failed to do the necessary paperwork to make their bid official.