(video) Watch UFC 259 Intense Staredowns Between Main and Co-Main Eventers

UFC 259 is shaping up to be one of the best cards to ever happen on paper. The legendary event features three title fights, including a megastar in the making in Israel Adesanya. UFC 259 promotion is heating up as well and was full of intense staredowns to hype the event.

Media Day

The UFC held a special pre-fight media day in order to add more hype to the event. While the massive event doesn’t necessarily need more advertisement, the organization followed through with its normal procedures.

UFC 259 takes place on March 6, 2021, inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. As expected, it featured very intense staredowns between the headliners, as well as the co-main events of the night.

UFC 259 Intense Staredowns

First, was UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan who decided not to look Aljamain Sterling in the face. However, Sterling stood firm in his stance and showed zero intimidation. Eventually, the pair made eye contact and shook hands. But, not before sharing a few words with each other.

Next, was a staredown between “champ champ” Amanda Nunes and her featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson. Leading up to the fight, both women took a route of respect for their competitors. Their staredown reflected that notion, however, it was interesting to see the fire burning in the eyes of Nunes. She was completely focused and zoned in on Anderson’s eyes, although Megan stood slightly taller in her heeled boots.

Finally, was the main event staredown between Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Israel Adesanya. The champion vs champion is the biggest match of the night. It was also the most intense staredown that lasted nearly an undivided minute. The entire time, both men were locked in on each other, as Adesanya winked to the camera sporting a tee shirt with his father’s face on it.

How excited are fans for UFC 259 after these intense staredowns?