UFC 258 Results: Belal Muhammed Grinds Out Impressive Decision Win Over Lima, Calls Out Li Jingliang (Highlights)

Up next on UFC 258, rising prospect Belal Muhammed takes on the ever-dangerous Dhiego Lima. Muhammed has only just broken into the welterweight rankings and is looking to solidify his place there. However, Lima is as tough a litmus test as they come.

Round 1

Muhammed takes the centre of the octagon, and begin cutting off the cage. Lima throws out some jabs, but Muhammed controls the flow of the fight with combinations. Muhammed shoots for a double leg which is defended. Muhammed throws boxing combinations, connecting with a heavy overhand. Lima is being cut off by Belal. Lima is attempting to use jabs to get Muhammed to step back. Muhammed shoots for another takedown, once again defended. Beal throws a spinning back fist as the round finishes.

Round 1: 10-9 Muhammed

Round 2

Once again, Muhammed takes the centre of the octagon and begins pressuring Lima. Lima begins connecting with combinations. Muhammed’s pressure forces Lima against the cage, utilising body shots and round house kicks. Muhammed connects with a heavy overhand and then shoots for yet another double leg. Once again Lima defends well. Lima lands 2 heavy leg kicks. Both fighters begin exchanging shots in the clinch. Lima’s leg kicks are adding up, forcing Muhammed to start switching stances. The round ends as they clinch up, with Muhammed throwing a heavy elbow just before the referee separates them.

Round 2: 10-9 Muhammed

Round 3

Lima begins the round with a beautiful roundhouse head kick, then immediately kicks Muhammed’s calf with the same leg. Muhammed connects with an overhand right. Muhammed shoots for a takedown, Lima defends although Muhammed takes his back in the clinch. Lima is beginning to look fatigued, whilst Muhammad’s tempo is still as high as it was in the first. Crisp jabs and body shots from Muhammed are taking their toll on Lima. Beautiful left hook from Muhammed. Muhammed finally gets the fight to the ground and takes Lima’s back. Lima stands up with Belal still on his back. Muhammed lands strikes as the round finishes.

Round: 10-9

Official Result: Unanimous Decision. All judges voted (30-27 x3)

Check out the highlights below:

Just not giving Lima a second to breathe 😳 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/VRSCxwXYVj — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

In his his post-fight interview Muhammad calls out Li, “Hey, Li Jingliang, you’re right above me, man,”. “You’re taking everything I work for. You’re No. 12. I’m No. 13. Let’s do it.”