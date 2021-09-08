Travis Browne Disagrees with Fighter Pay Issues: “That doesn’t make sense to me as a man. I signed a contract.”

While fighter pay is a hot-button topic for current fighters pushing for change, some fighters in the past are tired of the conversation. Former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne believes that he always paid him what he was worth, plus more.

Fighters and Finance

More and more fighters have begun to question their payouts, especially after UFC fighter Sarah Alpar had to resort to creating a GoFundMe to support her fighting career. Both Jake Paul and Triller made a sizeable donation to Alpar, which resulted in her meeting her fundraising goals.

“Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou,” Paul tweeted back in April. “Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

Travis Browne on Fighter Pay

Currently, the UFC has an issue with some of their most notable athletes being disappointed with their pay. Names such as Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, and even Conor McGregor have all shared how their worth to the company doesn’t reflect what they take home. But, Travis Browne believes that the fighters of today shouldn’t complain about how much money they make.

“You guys always paid me what you said you were gonna pay me, and most of the time, it was actually more. So, all these people that are complaining about it, that are just talking sh*t about it, at the end of the day, I’m the one that signed that f*cking contract. And then I’m gonna turn around and b***h about it? Or I’m going to b***h about it to a f*cking reporter or something like that? That doesn’t make sense to me as a man. I signed a contract. If I wanted to get paid more, and you guys have always been upfront about it. ‘Hey, if you’re a free agent, go find a better deal.’ I’ve always felt like I was part of the UFC,” said Browne on his show.

Both fighters and fans are hoping for the day when each fighter is completely satisfied with the amount of money they’re making. Until then, expect the polarizing topic to continue and divide the community.