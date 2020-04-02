Tony Ferguson Believes Khabib is a “B**th” that “Bailed Out” of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson Believes Khabib Bailed Out of UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now officially out of his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Due to being stuck in Russia, there is no way he will be able to compete in the event. Other top lightweights such as Dustin Poirier have thrown their name into the mix in order to save the event. Currently, it’s not known what Ferguson is going to do on April 18th. But, in his opinion, he believes that Khabib bailed out on the event, and could have competed.

Tony on Thinking Khabib Bailed Out

The Russian government shut down flights in and out of the country in order to contain the spreading of a global virus. The rule started on March 27th when Khabib was already reportedly within Russian borders. From that point, Tony believed that Khabib wasn’t interested in fighting. He explained why during an interview with ESPN.

“He (Khabib) bailed out, man. He bailed out,” said Tony. “Khabib and Conor run around with their tails between their legs like an f*ck*ng dog,” Ferguson said. “I run with the dogs, man. These guys aren’t dogs, man. They’re a bunch of b***hes. Khabib is a b**ch.” “Whether or not it’s Khabib, whether or not it’s f**king Conor, I’m all for just whooping somebody’s a**,” Ferguson said. “I already beat the top five in a round-robin, and now they want me to reset. They want to give me another top five? I don’tf**king think so. I’m a champion already,” finished Tony.

Finding a New Opponent

While it’s certain that Khabib won’t be fighting at UFC 249, it’s uncertain if Tony will. Plenty of fighters have thrown their name in the hat for the opportunity. Both Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier have been willing to step up. And, some rumors even state that Conor McGregor would be willing to save the day as well. Time will tell what happens at UFC 249. We’re less than three weeks away.