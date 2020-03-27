Khabib Potentially Stuck in Russia for UFC 249 Due to Global Virus

Khabib Potential Stuck in Russia Due to Russia Shutting Down Int’l Flights

The universe seems to try to do everything it possibly can to make sure Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson never fight. From freak accidents to a global virus, obstacles always seem to pop up when its time to fight. So it’s not a surprise that more barriers have arrived as we get closer to UFC 249. Now, it’s being reported that Khabib may be stuck in his home country of Russia because of their government shutting down flights due to the worldwide virus.

UFC 249 is just three weeks away. And much like the recent Jon Jones news, it seems like some things in the MMA community are simply inevitable. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have been scheduled to face each other on five separate occasions. In all of those instances, something happened to stop the action. Bad weight cuts, freak accidents, and a global virus have stood in between them.

Khabib, Russia, and Flight News

Yet another barrier has surfaced in the matchmaking process. Due to the global virus that the world is facing, Khabib might face issues getting to the location that Dana finally sends. Wherever it might be. Damon Martin from MMA Fighting reported on the news.

The Russian government is shutting down flights — to and from Russia — starting on March 27 due to the coronavirus. Based on this release, the only flights allowed will be to get Russian citizens home again or If it's authorized by the government. #UFC249 https://t.co/1s3kIRTeUi — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 26, 2020

“The Russian government is shutting down flights — to and from Russia — starting on March 27 due to the coronavirus. Based on this release, the only flights allowed will be to get Russian citizens home again or If it’s authorized by the government.

#UFC249” wrote Martin.

UFC 249

While the news strikes a lot of fear into MMA fan’s hearts, there is a bright spot. It was also reported that flight access has the possibility to be granted from the Russian government if they approve the charter. In other words, maybe Khabib will be able to travel through the air with the approval of the Russian government.

Dana said that UFC 249 would be getting a full makeover. However, this probably wasn’t the cosmetic change he was hoping for.