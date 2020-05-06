Tony Ferguson Says Justin Gaethje Fight ‘For The Real Belt’ Hurls Insults At Khabib

Tony Ferguson Throws Shade At Khabib Ahead Of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson is fighting for his second interim title this weekend, at UFC 249. Ahead of that bout though, he explains that he feels like this is the real championship and he is defending it.

When it comes to the best fighter to not have fought for an undisputed title, at this current point in time there is no arguing that accolade goes to Tony Ferguson. The man is on a 12-fight winning streak, having fought and won for the interim belt already. However that title was stripped, when an injury forced him out of the unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That fight was scheduled again for UFC 249 last month, but when this global health crisis left Khabib stuck in Russia that plan changed. Now it is Tony vs Justin Gaethje, again for an interim title. However, as he explained on the UFC 249 media call, Ferguson actually feels this should be considered a title defense for the belt he never lost. Moreover, as he beat Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis since he earned that interim belt, he says this is his third title defense. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“F–k Khabib,” Ferguson said. “I’m defending my belt for the third time. This is for the real belt, this is not for an interim title. This is for the real championship s–t. It’s champ s–t only, buddy.”

It is hard not to feel bad for Tony Ferguson in this situation. To be on the run he has been on, and already won and be stripped of an interim title, it must be hard to feel the value of it this time around. Hopefully, if he gets past Justin Gaethje, he will finally get his shot at undisputed UFC gold.