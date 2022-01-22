The Rock Announces Footwear Partnership With UFC Starting At UFC 270

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the UFC continue to have a longstanding relationship.

The Rock is not only a former professional wrestler, Hollywood action star and mixed martial arts fan, but also one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world.

His latest endeavor?

His footwear company Project Rock is now the official global footwear partner of the UFC on a multi-year agreement. And starting with the UFC 270 pay-per-view event taking place Saturday night, all fighters and their teams will be repping the brand.

“HISTORIC. I’m honored & proud, my @ProjectRock is the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the @UFC 🌍 Starting this weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all athletes & teams will rep @ProjectRock footwear. Engineered for the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM who WALK THE WALK.~ dj 💪🏾”

HISTORIC.

I’m honored & proud, my @ProjectRock is the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the @UFC 🌍

Starting this weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all athletes & teams will rep @ProjectRock footwear.

Engineered for the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM who WALK THE WALK.

~ dj 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/TInm2iwEz4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2022

Project Rock footwear will notably be part of the fight kits “for use during official UFC Fight Week activities, including open workouts, ceremonial and official weigh-ins, and for use on Fight Night in the locker rooms and during their must-see walkouts to the world-famous Octagon.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC’s iconic fight kits,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski said. “The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

The Rock, UFC Continue Partnership

The Rock has been a longtime fan of the UFC and has worked with the Las Vegas-based promotion before as well.

The WWE legend was notably the presenter of the BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in November 2019.

During UFC 244 fight week at the pre-fight press conference, he revealed he would be working on a movie about former fighter Mark Kerr which was to be developed through his film studio.

And with this latest move, The Rock will be involved with the UFC for the considerable future in more ways than one.