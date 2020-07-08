UFC Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira stated last month that he would to face Jan Blachowicz next. His reasoning was due to Jan’s current win streak. And, the fact that he’s one of the few contenders who has yet to lose to Jon Jones. But, now reports have been confirmed that Teixeira will be taking on fellow Brazillian Thiago Santos in the main event of a future UFC card in September.

Glover Teixeira is a long time staple in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. It seems as the more that time passes, the better he gets with age. Currently ranked #5 in the division, it’s hard to pinpoint which match ups make sense for the division contenders. Especially when the UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ future with the organization is currently unknown. Jon said that he would be vacating the title due to contract disputes regarding matchmaking in a climb to the heavyweight division against Francis Ngannou.

ESPN Reports of Teixeira vs Santos

ESPN MMA reported that Glover will be facing Santos next. However, the card is yet to be named and currently doesn’t have a location in mind. The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto via Twitter.

Breaking: UFC in the process of finalizing Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos to headline event on Sept. 12, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TRdt06NyGB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2020

“Breaking: UFC in the process of finalizing Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos to headline event on Sept. 12, per sources,” wrote Brett.

Potential of a Title Fight

After Glover and Santos fight, should the winner of the match up get a shot at the title? Or did Dominick Reyes fight Jones close enough to deserve a rematch? On another note, it’s possible that Jon truly vacates the title as he said he would. If that were to happen, the path to the UFC Light Heavyweight title would be wide open.

As more time passes, the UFC will have to seriously consider their next steps to move the division forward if Jon truly plans on vacating. If the vacating of the title holds up, Teixeira vs Santos could be for vacant title.