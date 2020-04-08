Dana White Reveals Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Land as UFC 249 Location

Dana White Lists Tachi Palace Casino Resort as UFC 249 Home

Private islands have lots of useful features. They can provide relaxation as a destination vacation. Also, they can be depicted as a deserted, primitive landscape where survival chances are low. But, did mixed martial arts fans ever think that Dana White would try to secure an island to put on fights during the middle of a global viral crisis? Well, UFC President Dana White revealed that UFC 249 would take place on a private island. However, it was confirmed that UFC 249 will take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Land in California.

History of Tachi Palace Fights

Casual MMA fans might be upset at the idea that the fights aren’t taking place on a floating, deserted island. However, true MMA fans know the history and lineage of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

I just realized that many newer fans have no idea what Tachi Palace is or why it’s significant in MMA. Tachi Palace is a Native America casino in California, south of Fresno. Tachi Palace hosted the early WEC cards and is largely responsible for MMA’s popularity in California. — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) April 7, 2020

Tachi Palace Fights originated back in 2009 and put on some of the best mixed martial arts bouts on the independent scene. Names like Joe Soto, Max Griffin, Ian McCall, and Drakkar Klose all found themselves in that legendary Casino arena. All of those names have gone on to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Now, the association with Tachi Palace will return for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dana White told ESPN that the Tachi Palace will be home to UFC 249. Furthermore, he explained that he secured the venue for the next two months, and will continue to have fights there in the future.

UFC 249

Because the event is on Tribal Land, it does not need to be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. This is good news because they told the New York Times that they wouldn’t commission the event regardless.

Now that fans finally have a location for UFC 249, are they excited about the fights? Especially with the new main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. And, how do fans feel about the UFC continuing to hold events during a global crisis?