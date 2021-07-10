Sylvester Stallone Thinks Conor McGregor Should Consider a Jake Paul Fight After UFC 264

With celebrities weighing in on the UFC 264 main event between the Notorious One Conor MCregor and the Diamond Dustin Poirier, TMZ caught up with none other than combat sports afficianado Sylvester Stallone to get his thoughts on the fight. When asked for his prediction, Stallone privided the answer that many have going into the massive event.

“I’ve been telling them everyone that’s a flip the coin thing because in one way, I like the underdog, but who’s the underdog? It’s so personal because fighters like athletes retired to what? But he does have [options], he’s a great businessman. Yeah. So he does have options. There’s a lot of drama going on. That’s what I love about fighting. It’s not the the fight. That’s, like, the icing on the cake.”

Stallone knows a thing or two about options. The legendary boxer has transitioned his acting career into a becoming a force of his own in the boxing world. When asked if McGregor should consider another run in boxing, Stallone provided some sage wisdom.

“Yeah. Because you don’t take that as boxing, per se, even though they work at it, it becomes a kind of a, a fun event. You know what I mean? It’s not life or death. It’s not Ali [vs] Fraser. It’s a different thing. And no matter who wins, the next day, you forget.”

Still the fight that everyone would want to see is pretty clear. When asked whether McGregor should turn down a boxing match against YouTube celbrity turned boxer Jake Paul, Stallone did not hesitate.

“No, are you kidding? With the kind of money that’s thrown around, that you’d be foolish not to think about it.”

Stallone believes that Paul could actually be a challenge for McGregor.

“He’s got reach and he’s got youth. He’s not easy to knock out.”

With Stallone’s stock in Paul pretty high, he was asked if he would consider offering Paul a role as a villain in the super successful Creed franchise. The actor’s response was pretty funny.

“Sorry, Jake. You’re too handsome. Sorry.”