Sean Strickland Hits Out At ‘F*cking B*tch’ Sean O’Malley For 6ix9ine Tattoo

Sean Strickland wasn’t a fan of Sean O’Malley’s new tattoo.

O’Malley recently made headlines when he not only hung out with rapper 6ix9ine, but also got a “69” tattooed on his shoulder by him as well.

Thoughts on Sean O'Malley's new tattoo? pic.twitter.com/M40fcWEKlw — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 19, 2021

While 6ix9ine — also known as Tekashi69 — is one of the biggest names in the rap industry today, he also carries plenty of controversy with his name. Most notably, he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

Strickland: What The F*ck Is Wrong With You, Bro?

And because of that, Strickland — who headlines UFC Vegas 33 next week against Uriah Hall — can’t understand why O’Malley decided to go as far as get a tattoo of the New York City native.

“You know what I’d like to say man — and no one is talking about this — but how much of a b*tch is Sean O’Malley?” Strickland told James Lynch. “I feel like no one is talking about that. He got a f*cking tattoo of like ’69’ on his shoulder. What a f*cking b*tch, man. Like f*ck bro, you got a tattoo of a rapper’s name who was convicted of videotaping an underage girl? “Like Sean O’Malley, what the f*ck is wrong with you, bro? Have you been hit in the head too much, or are you just that big of an idiot? I just wanted to rant in a public forum and just tell him to f*ck himself. Anyway, I don’t like to insult people that aren’t man-sized, but that needed to be said.”

It certainly is a bit random to see Strickland go after a bantamweight in O’Malley like this, but he does have a point nonetheless.

You can watch the clip below: