The UFC is back in action tonight live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Up next, rising prospect Brendan Allen (15-3) and Sean Strickland (21-3-1) face off at a catchweight of 195lbs. UFC Vegas 14 is live on ESPN+.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance but Allen seems much more aggressive from the get-go. After landing a couple of leg kicks, he attempts a high kick and lands a body blow right after. Strickland looks composed retreating, he catches a kick from Allen and takes him down immediately. Strickland lands a big elbow before Allen manages to scramble back to his feet. After a brief clinch exchange, both fighters are back in the middle of the cage. Allen lands a beautiful combination after a stiff jab rattles his opponent. He looks to keep pressuring Strickland. He lands a beautiful left hook but Strickland eats it and comes back with some punches of his own. Both fighters exchange in the pocket as the round ends.

10-9 Allen

Round 2

Different round but same strategy from Allen, he comes out very aggressively but he walks onto some heavy shots from Strickland. Strickland catches Allen with a big right hand and appears to hurt him badly. He follows him along the fence and drops him, the referee has to stop it. It’s all over!

Official results: Sean Strickland defeats Brendan Allen by TKO at 1m32s of the 2nd round.

Check the highlights below:

2️⃣ weeks! 2️⃣ wins! Strickland 2.0 has emerged at the UFC APEX! [ Action continues on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/g1grRfWEQL — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020