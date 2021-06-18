(Video) Sean Strickland Goes Berserk on Training Partner Who Pulled a Debatable “Dirty Move” in

UFC fighter Sean Strickland is beginning to build a reputation for being a hothead in the sport. Recently, Stickland was shown to be visibly upset at his training partners under the belief that they were throwing “dirty” shots.

Behind the scenes, Strickland is known by fans as a hard worker. And insiders of the sport have considered Sean to be one of the hardest workers in the mark in terms of sparring and preparation.

In a recent video, Strickland was shown grappling with Abu Dhabi Combat Club champion Orlando Sanchez. The video appeared to show both men in a fierce grappling exchange. However, things began to escalate once Sanchez seemed to attempt an armbar on Sean.

Strickland Explodes on Training Partner

It isn’t easy to understand if Strickland had a right to be upset at his training partner or if he was overreacting to the untrained eye. But, it did appear that Sean willingly gave Orlando his arm from undertook in the sequence.

EX-ADCC champ and Sean Strickland come to blows During wrestling practice over “dirty move” pic.twitter.com/HW5ucLA5DX — Not Petr Yan (@MessiahMma) June 17, 2021

“Oh you motherf*cker! What the f*ck?!,” he yelled. “Why bro? Why… why? Get away from me. Get away. Bro, what the f*ck man? Why dude?” “How the f*ck is it a d*ck move, it’s grappling?!” cried Sanchez. “I’ve got a f*cking fight coming up dude and you’re trying to hyper-extend my arm,” replied Strickland. “Let’s be honest… that’s dirty bro, we all know that’s dirty,” he added.

Assessing the Video

As stated, many fans couldn’t determine if the move was considered “dirty.” Even Sanchez himself appeared to be baffled at the reaction of Stickland in regards to their training.

Who do fans of the sport believe was in the wrong? Usually, fighters aren’t keen on particular training methods while they’re in the middle of a camp. And as Sean expressed, he is scheduled to face Uriah Hall on August 7, 2021, at UFC 265.

Take a look at the full-length video of the confrontation here and make your assessment of the situation.