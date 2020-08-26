Jon Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight and plans to make a splash in the division. In fact, he’s offered to face Francis Ngannou on multiple occasions, as long as the money was right. But, an ongoing back and forth with the UFC stalled negotiations due to what Jon believed to be a “low ball” deal. However, now that Jones has relinquished, he has no direction to move, but upward. Although Jon would like a shot at the heavyweight title, champion Stipe Miocic sent a stern warning that it only takes one punch to put him out at heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic on Fighting Jon Jones

At UFC 252, Stipe Miocic faced Daniel Cormier for the third time. While some thought the match was controversial, he successfully defended his heavyweight title. Miocic won the trilogy by beating Cormier by way of unanimous decision after a contested but fairly controlled fight for the champion. Regardless of eye pokes, he remains the UFC heavyweight champion. And, with Jon Jones moving to heavyweight, Stipe wants Jon to know that heavyweight fights are different than 205lb contests.

“Listen, it’s big boys and they’ve got small gloves on. It just takes one. I don’t care if you hit hard or not, you can still get caught. I don’t care who you are. He’s got great technique,” Miocic said. “That’s definitely gonna help him. He’s very fluid in what he does. He’s got a great, strategic plan to how he fights. Half the game is having a good plan every time you go in and fight.”

Patiently Waiting

Regardless of Jon’s accolades at light heavyweight, Stipe doesn’t seem particularly interested in the fight. This is due to Miocic believing that there are more deserving contenders in the heavyweight division. Nonetheless, fans would like to see a matchup between Jones and Stipe. Especially to see how Jones competes at heavyweight. However, he’ll have to wait his turn in line behind Francis Ngannou.