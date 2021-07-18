Mateusz Gamrot Quickly Taps Jeremy Stephens With Kimura – UFC Vegas 31 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight contest between Jeremy Stephens and Mateusz Gamrot is taking place now (Saturday, July 17, 2021) at UFC Vegas 31.

Round 1

Gamrot goes right for a takedown after some early jab throws from Stephens. Gamrot takes him down and is in side control. He looks for the submission and eventually sinks in the kimura to get the quick win!

Official result: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Jeremy Stephens via kimura submission (R1, 1:05)

Check out the highlights below: