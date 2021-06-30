Georges St Pierre and Coach Firas Zahabi Give Differing Predictions for McGregor vs Poirier 3

Now that the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is around the corner, fighters and fans are beginning to give their analysis of the matchup. Yesterday, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about the fight. Now, UFC Hall of Fame member Georges St Pierre and his coach Firas Zahabi have spoken about McGregor versus Poirier 3.

In the mind of Khabib, Conor McGregor only has one round to defeat Dustin Poirier. If he can’t successfully knock out Dustin in the first round, Nurmagomedov believes that the advantage belongs to Dustin.

George St Pierre on Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3

For St Pierre, he’s not willing to bet against Conor McGregor in a rematch. Both GSP and his head coach Firas Zahabigave their analysis on the trilogy bout on the Tri-Star Gym Youtube channel.

“I think McGregor is outstanding in rematches, and I think he’s going to have the victory,” St-Pierre said. “I think he’s probably going to win in the second round. A knockout.”

Coach Firas Zahabi Picks Poirier in Trilogy Fight

“My official pick was 50-50 odds,” said coach Zahabi.“ I think it could go either way, but because GSP picked McGregor, I’ve got to pick Poirier. I’m gonna make a case for Poirier right now. At 155, McGregor’s power is maybe not exactly what it used to be, and he’s got to do five rounds. I think Poirier showed in fight No. 2 (that) he’s smart enough to take McGregor in the later rounds. In Round 1, he took a big left, and he took it well. “I think psychologically Poirier’s a bit more ready to take that left hand. He’s more aware about it. I think this is an incredibly difficult fight. Fifty-fifty, but if Georges picked McGregor, I gotta pick Poirier. I think Poirier’s going to take him into Round 3, and he’s going to do the same thing he did before. He’s gonna kick the leg, he’s gonna injure McGregor a little bit in the leg, and then he’s gonna put the hands on him. It’s going to be a trench war, and Poirier’s gonna put him away.”

UFC 264

Usually, both St Pierre and Zahabi tend to agree on things. Honestly, it’s refreshing to see both the teacher and student have varying opinions on the outcome of UFC 264’s main event.

Expect to see more MMA legends, fighters, and even celebrities weight-in on the fight outcome. That’s when fans of the sport can feel the drawing power of Conor Mcgregor.