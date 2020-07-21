Even in his retirement, Chael Sonnen finds himself in headlines more than most active fighters. Sometimes, it’s due to the beef of the past that have never been rectified. Other times, it’s an analysis given from Chael while on an ESPN broadcast or during his Youtube show. In this case, it’s due to Sonnen believing that Petr Yan winning the UFC bantamweight title has caused the 135lb division more confusion than clarity.

Yan Becomes Champion

Petr Yan is the UFC’s newly crowned bantamweight champion. After facing Jose Aldo at UFC 251, Yan was able to dissect Aldo and secure a fifth-round TKO. winning the crown. Immediately after winning the title, Yan has found himself to be the main target of many fighters such as Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Cody Garbrandt.

Chael Sonnen on the “Mess” of Petr Yan’s 135lb Division

According to Chael Sonnen, Yan’s victory didn’t bring order to the bantamweight division. In fact, it’s done quite the opposite of the way Yan has been moving since capturing the title. Sonnen spoke about Yan and the 135lb division on his Youtube channel.

“You wanna know who confused it (the bantamweight division)? The new champ (Petr Yan). New champ hasn’t said Aljo’s name. The new champ won’t quit saying Cody’s name,” elaborated Chael. ” Aljo’s sitting out thinking he’s got a world title fight coming out with Yan but guess who else has it brought? The former champ (Cody Garbrandt), who’s being called out by the champ. Can you at least agree with me (that) we have a bit of a problem here? For me to call this a mess, that qualifies as a mess doesn’t it?”

Choosing a Contender

As of now, there is no clear cut contender for Yan’s newly acquired title. Although the general consensus is that the rightful opportunity belongs to Aljamain Sterling. Marlon Moraes believes he should be next, as he is currently the official #1 contender in the rankings.

Even Garbrandt is a former champion of the division. So, whichever direction the UFC chooses to go, there will be a way to make it make sense.