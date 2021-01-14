Chael Sonnen Believes “Somethings Fugazi” With 135lb Division Amidst TJ Dillashaw Return

Residential “bad guy” and MMA commentator Chael Sonnen believes that something funny is going on within the UFC’s bantamweight division. With the return of former champion TJ Dillashaw on the horizon, Sonnen thinks that TJ could very well return to a 135lb title shot on a silver platter.

Sonnen on 135lb Division

Sonnen recently appeared on ESPN for a new installment of “Ariel & the Bad Guy.” During the conversation, both Sonnen and Helwani spoke about the bantamweight division. As well as, the confusion currently happening within the division, especially with the return of Dillashaw.

Hey bantamweights … I call Fugazi pic.twitter.com/Rj1IevdyR5 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 14, 2021

“There is something very fugazi about the bantamweight division. Something that hasn’t smelled right or looked right for about eight months now,” said Chael. “We were told extremely clearly, the winner of Sandhagen vs Aljo (Sterling) will challenge for the title against the winner of Yan vs Aldo. Nothing happened. Yan became the champion, nothing still happened. To the point that it looked as though the Montreal Screw Job was about to come into play.”

Breaking Down the Bantamweights

Sonnen then began to break down the post-fight callouts within the division. And, how none of those fights came to fruition. With Dillashaw eligible to return to action this month after his suspension, it’s possible that he could get a title shot.

“Something has been going on at 135. We have TJ coming back and TJ is telling anybody willing to listen that he is under the impression that he may walk right back into a world title fight. I don’t know that that needs to happen. All roads that have to do with Dillashaw got to lead straight into Uriah Faber’s driveway or we’re gonna have a big miss right now. But, as far as giving him that shot and coming back, look, something funny is going on at 135.”

Do fans believe that Sonnen could be onto something with his theory? Is the UFC stalling for Dillashaw to return to a title shot?