(Video) Chael Sonnen Makes Official Prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen

Chael Sonnen is back to giving his world-famous MMA predictions. In the latest, Sonnen gave his official prediction for a bantamweight headliner between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

Sonnen has become famous within the MMA community for his advice to fighters before their matchups. Additionally, Chael has become notorious for making precise predictions for the outcome of marquee fights.

Chael Sonnen Predicts Dillashaw versus Sandhagen

On his Youtube channel. Chael predicted the outcome for Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

“Final predection, T.J. Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen. I’m taking Dillashaw and there’s a lot on that. There is a lot on that claim because Sandhagen, I was late to the party, Helwani told about this guy all the time. I didn’t get it… But I see the skills. The skills are flat incredible. Go see the fight with Frankie Edgar,” said Chael.

He continued by explaining Dillashaw’s key to victory. According to Chael, Sandhagen has a hole in his game regarding wrestling, and TJ has the perfect offensive arsenal to exploit that vulnerability.

“He showed one weakness, which was in the wrestling department. Aljo took him down, dominated him. (The) whole match was like forty seconds, forty-four seconds, something along these lines. Sandhagen never got a punch off… I then caught an interview from Sandhagen later where he said about his own wrestling, and I quote, ‘my wrestling sucks’… I’ve gotta take a guy at his word,” he finished.

TJ’s Skillset

TJ has a unique skill set that makes him one of the most well-rounded mixed martial artists in the UFC. His ability to seamlessly switch between his striking, clinch game and grappling also makes him incredibility unpredictable for his opponents to fight out.

Sonnen also expressed that TJ’s wrestling skillset is catered to MMA. And that his “MMA wrestling” has setups, transitions, and traps that are hard to fight out.

Do fans believe that Dillashaw will beat Sandhagen?