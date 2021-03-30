 Skip to Content

Chael Sonnen Claims Dominick Cruz Interested In Fighting Sean O’Malley Next

Both fighters returned to the win column this month with O'Malley knocking out Thomas Almeida this past weekend.

Dominick Cruz wants Sean O’Malley next.

That’s according to Chael Sonnen who revealed in the UFC 260 post-fight show this past weekend that Cruz texted him and stated his interest in a fight with the bantamweight prospect.

“I believe Dominick Cruz just heard our piece and told me to throw his name into the O’Malley mix,” Sonnen told Michael Bisping. “I don’t have my glasses on but Dominick told me something about O’Malley just now,” Sonnen told Bisping during the UFC 260 post-fight show.

“Dominick Cruz vs. Sean O’Malley, take my money, please,” Bisping responded.

“I’ll tell you what he said,” Sonnen added. “He wants to fight, he’s watching us right now. He wants to fight.”

Cruz, O’Malley Coming Off Wins

It’s a fight that certainly makes sense.

O’Malley returned to the win column at UFC 260 following an emphatic third-round knockout victory over Thomas Almeida.

Cruz, meanwhile, earned his first win since 2016 with an impressive unanimous decision victory over rising prospect Casey Kenney earlier this month.

Although O’Malley is unranked at the time of writing, he is a big name in the bantamweight division while Cruz, of course, is arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time and is currently ranked number nine in the rankings.

It’s a win-win situation for both.

