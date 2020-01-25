Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira To Headline UFC Lincoln

Smith To Face Teixeira In Nebraska

The UFC Lincoln headliner is set as Anthony Smith meets Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight bout on April 25.

The promotion announced the bout on Friday.

Smith hasn’t competed since early last summer when he earned arguably the biggest win of his career by submitting Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm.

In total, “Lionheart” is 3-1 since making the move up to 205 with his only loss being a unanimous decision defeat to current champion Jon Jones. A rematch with “Bones” seems unlikely in the near future, but anything is possible if Smith can keep racking up the wins.

As for Teixeira, the Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak, having most recently defeated Nikita Krylov via split decision in September. Enjoying a career resurgence of late, a win for Teixeira could put him back into title contention at the age of 40.

UFC Lincoln is still a while way and so, the card is far from completed. Here is how it’s currently looking:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Evan Dunham vs. Michael Johnson

Andrew Sanchez vs. Zak Cummings

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. David Zawada