The co-main event of the evening is upon us. The reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) puts her title on the line once again. Across the octagon, she will face the dangerous submission artist and number three ranked contender, Jennifer Maia (17-6-1).

Round 1

Shevchenko comes out in the southpaw stance while Maia is in the orthodox position. Shevchenko lands a right hand and eats one from Maia, she then takes her down with a beautiful head and arm throw. Shevchenko remains in Maia’s guard, she lands a few punches but is unable to improve her position. Shevchenko lands a nice elbow. Maia tries to throw her legs up and attempt a triangle but Shevchenko defends well. Shevchenko looks happy to keep Maia down. End of the round.

10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 2

Shevchenko ties up Maia immediately and takes her down, Maia gets back to her feet and starts landing some knees in the clinch. Maia takes control of the slinch position against the fence and lands some knees to the tight of Shevchenko, she then takes her down. Maia now has the top position on the ground and looks to maintain it. Maia moves into half guard and tries to land some ground and pound but Shevchenko controls her right arm. Maia pushes on her knees and almost gets caught in a triangle attempt. Shevchenko lands some elbows from the back as the round ends.

10-9 Maia

Round 3

Shevchenko takes the center of the octagon, she lands a right hand and pivots to avoid Maia’s counter. Nice jab lands for Shevchenko who looks to keep the fight standing in this round. Both fighters engage in a clinch and Maia lands a few knees before digging for the underhooks. Shevchenko wiggles out of the clinch and throws a high kick that gets blocked. Nice left hand lands for Shevchenko, she then gets a hold of Maia and throws her to the mat. Shevchenko is on top landing some ground and pound. Maia scrambles back to her feet and pushes Shevchenko into the fence. Shevchenko manages to get her back down and fights for the mount position as the round ends.

10-9 Shevchenko

Round 4

Maia comes out aggressively. She eats a counter right hand as she tries to enter the pocket. Nice left hand lands for Shevchenko, she then lands a beautiful jab. Maia keeps pressuring Shevchenko and she lands a nice right hand. Shevchenko decides to break the distance and she gets an easy takedown. Shevchenko maintains the half guard position and lands some ground and pound. Shevchenko keeps Maia flat on her back and looks to get the full mount position. End of the round.

10-9 Shevchenko

Round 5

Maia pressures Shevchenko right away and ducks under a spinning back elbow to force a clinch. Both fighters attempt to get an advantage in the clinch. Maia fails to get a takedown and eats a knee for her efforts. Spinning kick misses for Shevchenko, she then lands a solid jab. Maia attempts another takedown but Shevchenko defends well. Shevchenko keeps Maia at bay with some combinations. Maia forces the issues and lands a nice right hand. End of the fight.

10-9 Shevchenko

Official results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision. (49-46×3)

