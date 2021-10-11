Sean O’Malley Was ‘J-ing Off’ Throughout Fury-Wilder 3

It’s safe to say Sean O’Malley enjoyed Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3.

Fight fans witnessed an unforgettable trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder on Oct. 9. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a wild fight with both “The Gypsy King” and “The Bronze Bomber” trading knockdowns. Ultimately, it was Fury who scored the 11th-round knockout victory.

During a new episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley discussed his excitement watching the trilogy fight live.

“One of the sickest fights, probably the sickest boxing fight I’ve seen. I was J-ing off every round.”

Sean O’Malley Praises Deontay Wilder For His Heart

Sean O’Malley later talked about how he was in awe of Wilder not being out of the fight sooner due to all the punishment he had taken.

“What a gangster, dude. That’s gangster. To be knocked down, then knock down Fury, and then get knocked down seven more times before the fight’s over. Just get up every time, scary.”

With Fury’s win over Wilder, he retains the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles. Many are wondering what’s next for Fury. He could wait for the winner of the rematch between WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. There’s also interim WBC Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte waiting in the wings.

As for Wilder, that’s a bit more of a question mark. He has now suffered two rough losses with this one being particularly brutal. Wilder’s trainer, Malik Scott, has said that he will be giving his fighter plenty of rest before his next outing.