Sean O’Malley Not Fighting Five-Rounders Until He’s Champion Or Paid ‘A F*cking Lot More Money’

Don’t expect to see Sean O’Malley in a five-round fight anytime soon.

O’Malley made it three wins in a row following a first-round TKO victory over Raulian Paiva in their bantamweight contest at UFC 269 earlier this month.

It was arguably his most impressive win as Paiva was without a doubt, a step above any of his recent opponents. If O’Malley continues to fight similar or higher level competition, he will eventually be paired up with a top contender in a main event slot.

But that’s not something “Sugar” particularly wants — especially given the small amount he’ll be given for another 10 minutes added to his fight.

“I don’t want a f*cking five-round fight,” O-Malley said in a recent appearance on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ (via MMANews). “They’re gonna give me like, $20,000 extra to go fight, basically another fight, 10 minutes. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna fucking do that.’”

Sean O’Malley: Five Rounds Is A Lot

Of course, O’Malley has previously stated how he won’t fight a top-ranked contender until he is paid a lot more, and the same thinking applies here which is completely fair.

When he becomes bantamweight champion as he plans, however, he will naturally be obligated to fight the full 25 minutes.

But until that happens or he is paid a lot more, he doesn’t plan on signing a contract for a main event — especially with how much added training is required for a five-round fight.

“When I’m champ, yeah. There comes a point, you can’t say no to the UFC, you know what I mean?” O’Malley continued. “I’d rather not fight five rounds unless you wanna pay me a f*cking lot more money. You know how much more training goes (into it). That was like a 10-week camp (ahead of UFC 269) for 15 minutes. That’s a hard camp. “I think, though, with the level of cardio I was in, I could have gone five rounds, just because when you’re in there, you’re not gonna give up, you’re not gonna fall, you’re gonna fight. But five rounds, that’s a lot. That’s 25 minutes of f*cking fist-fighting. I’d like to be paid, if I’m gonna do that, paid equally. That’s a long time to f*cking fight, dude.”

If O’Malley gets his way, he can keep fighting on the undercard until he gets a bantamweight title fight in the future. Or the UFC could pay him what he feels he’s worth.

The latter doesn’t seem as likely as of now.