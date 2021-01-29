Sean O’Malley, Casey Kenney Make Inappropriate Comments About Megan Anderson And Heroin, Get Trashed By MMA Community

In life we all learn at one point or another, that there are some things you just don’t joke about. UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Casey Kenney seem to be learning that the hard way after getting some blowback for their comments.

O’Malley was doing an episode of his podcast with Kenney, and it seemed like everything was going normal for the most part. Sure, we all know that Suga’ Sean is a bit of an oddball, but there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Then things got a bit concerning, as a clip from the podcast began making the rounds on social media. One portion of the episode that were in question involve Sean talking about maybe trying heroin because he’s not “too p—sy,” and that he would not get addicted.

The other comments in question was when Casey was asked if he would “smash” UFC featherweight Megan Anderson. He then proceeded to make some disparaging remarks about the fighter, and her attractiveness in his opinion.

Megan Anderson Responds

This clip was all over social media, and naturally made it back to Megan Anderson herself. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her utter disgust in the comments Casey Kenney was making about her.

“I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you’d have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences. Disgusting behavior and it’s unfortunate that he’ll be fighting on my card in March.”

As a result of this response, Casey was pressed into issuing an apology to his fellow UFC fighter. Although some pointed out that this apology did not seem to be the most genuine.

“@MeganA_mma I’m sorry this upset you. I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight.”

Jessy Jess Gets In On The Action

As previously mentioned, some people did not take Casey Kenney’s apology seriously. One such person is Jessica Rose-Clark, who made her feelings known about Casey, and his inappropriate remarks.

““I’m sorry this upset you” is NOT an apology. It’s laying the blame on @MeganA_mma for her getting upset.

An apology is acknowledgment of being in the wrong, which is not what this is.

This is gaslighting.”

Let’s Not Forget About Sean O’Malley

Although much of the response in this situation came from the borderline sexual harassment from Casey Kenney, there were also the comments Sean O’Malley made on heroin.

It is well documented that several UFC fighters throughout the history of the sport have battled with addiction. One such example of this is former UFC fighter Ike Vallie-Flagg, who did not take kindly to Sean’s sentiments on being “too disciplined” to get addicted to heroin.

“It’s a good thing O’ Mally has no idea what addiction is. Hope neither him or anyone he cares about it or knows ever has to suffer from it. His stance is just a place of ignorance, which can be corrected.”

“It is, maybe not in a bad way just never touched by it. My wife was the same way until she found out her husband was an addict. She is military and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t kick the addictions ass when she’s seen me be strong other ways,” he added in a further tweet.

Now look, it is one thing to make these types of comments in the privacy of your own home while hanging out with friends. Although there is something to be said for making these remarks altogether.

The fact of the matter is that Sean O’Malley and Casey Kenney were insensitive and inappropriate, then put their comments out there for the world to see. One can only wonder what the long-term repercussions of this will be.