Sage Northcutt Shows Off Questionable Gains In Recent Physique Update

Former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt has always had the type of genetics that make you believe in god, and then question why said god did not give you his genes instead. However a recent update from the 25-year old have people wondering if there is a man-made element to his jacked physique.
Northcutt has not fought since essentially having his face broken in his ONE Championship debut. Between healing from that, and dealing with issues related to COVID-19, it has been nearly two years since the prospect was seen in competition.
That said, a recent update from Super Sage shows that he has been spending his time off wisely. Posting to Instagram, the Karate protege showed that he has gained a considerable amount of muscle mass to his already jacked physique.
Is Sage Northcutt All-Natural?
That seems to be the question on the minds of people looking at this absolutely shredded physique update from Sage Northcutt. While he was always someone with an insanely shredded physique, literally having a six pack as a child, this seems to be taking things to the next level.
Sage never had any issues with USADA while competing under the UFC banner, seeming to suggest that he just has incredibly good genes. That said, in ONE there is no such drug testing, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could be using some…. added supplements.
To be clear, there is no concrete evidence to back up any theories of what has caused his increase in mass. Yet if you just look at this shot from 2019, which shows Northcutt still clearly in unbelievable shape, it is hard to deny the difference in his physique.
It is worth noting that Sage Northcutt has been expecting to move up to welterweight from lightweight, seemingly for the long run. One thing is for sure, and that is the fact that he is bulking up to make that transition fully.