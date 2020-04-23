Sage Northcutt Drops TWO Weight Classes to Return to 155lb Division for ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt’s MMA career has spun in many different directions since its origin. The karate prodigy was highly touted as one of the youngest prospects in the history of the sport. However, many changes have dimmed the bright future of Sage. Losses, weight class changes, organization chances, and injuries have all played a major factor in the decline of Sage’s promotion. However, in order to bounce back, Northcutt will be dropping back down to the 155lb division in hopes of seeing some of the successes that he expected early on.

Northcutt’s UFC career was full of ups and downs. In his highly anticipated debut, Sage was able to pull off an impressive TKO in less than 1 minute against Francisco Trevino at UFC 192. Which in turn raised the hype surrounding Northcutt to even higher levels. Unfortunately, Sage later jumped to the UFC’s welterweight division where he suffered his first loss.

After that moment, Sage switched back and forth between fighting at 115lbs and 170lbs. But in his only fight with ONE Championship, Northcutt competed in the 185lbs division. During that contest, he was knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre in less than one round, fracturing his face.

Sage on Dropping Weight Classes

Sage often said that the weight cut for him to make the 155lbs division was an awful one. But, Northcutt’s physique, which he heavily relies on during competition, simply isn’t large enough to compete with men that size. This is why Sage has elected to drop back down to 155lbs, which is ONE’s, featherweight division. He spoke with MMA Junkie to share the news.

“I’m still healing up, and I can’t wait to be able to get out there and fight again. it’s going to be a while, but I’m going to be strong and I’m going to go back to where I used to fight at 155. I was undefeated in the UFC in that weight class. I was 5-0, and I think I’m just naturally more for that weight class,” said Sage.

Making the Change

Now that fans are aware of Sage’s return to the 155lbs division, do they believe Northcutt has was it takes to go on a string of wins? Or, is Sage Northcutt not the fighter that the UFC promoted him to be?