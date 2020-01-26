Sage Northcutt Return, Tito Ortiz vs Dan Henderson & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Raleigh is Over and the Sunday Rumor Return

Now that UFC Raleigh is over, the UFC is back on its regular schedule. Angela Hill battered Hannah Cifters and did her best Petey Pablo impression during her post-fight celebration. Way to represent for the state of North Carolina. Anyways, The three-week MMA hiatus was full of stillness and monotony from MMA fans before UFC 246. However, it gave Middle Easy the perfect amount of time to dig up some of MMA’s top rumors. In this edition of the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill, we’ll discuss some returns as well as a wild matchup rumor.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

All signs point towards Sage Northcutt FINALLY being healed from injuries suffered during his last fight. Fighting Cosmo Alexandre, Sage literally broke his face.

suffered during his last fight. Fighting Cosmo Alexandre, Sage literally broke his face. Now that he is reportedly eligible to fight, who is next for Sage in ONE Championship? We know that he’s planning on dropping back to the 155lbs division.

It’s rumored that Northcutt will take on Malaysian featherweight Keanu Subba . Subba is 25 years old with an MMA record of 7-4. Expect the fight to take place in the first quarter of 2020.

. Subba is 25 years old with an MMA record of 7-4. Expect the fight to take place in the first quarter of 2020. Switching gears, Oscar De La Hoya seems to be trying to ramp up Golden Boy MMA . And, he plans on executing the idea by using a familiar name in Tito Ortiz once again.

. And, he plans on executing the idea by using a familiar name in Tito Ortiz once again. Rumblings around the Sunday mill point to Ortiz’s opponent being UFC legend Dan Henderson. The fight would definitely be the main event and would most likely take place in the light heavyweight division.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Sunday rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram