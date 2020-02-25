(Video) Anthony Johnson, Curtis Blaydes Compete In Sumo Match

Blaydes Beats ‘Rumble’ In Sumo Match

If you thought you saw it all, guess again. Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Curtis Blaydes competed in a sumo match at a SubStars grappling event last Friday.

Blaydes defeated Ryuichi Yamamoto while Johnson came away with the win over Takeshi Amitani to reach the “Celebrity Sumo” finale.

In the end, it was Blaydes who came out on top against Johnson. You can watch the full match below:

Funnily enough, the pair could end up facing each other in the Octagon in the future.

Johnson — who last competed in April 2017 before retiring — has already announced that he will be making his UFC comeback and that it would be at heavyweight. He will likely target the higher-ranked opponents if he doesn’t get an instant title shot.

Blaydes, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and has a strong claim for the next heavyweight title shot following his recent TKO win over Junior dos Santos.

Maybe we will get to see them compete against each in more than just sumo?