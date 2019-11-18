Anthony Johnson: ‘Things Are Looking Good’ For Summer Return At Heavyweight

Anthony Johnson Insists He’s Coming back To Hurt People

Ever since Anthony Johnson retired from MMA in 2017, fans were wondering if he would return. It seems they will not be waiting much longer, as he details a timeline on when he will return.

Johnson has long been one of the scariest fighters in the UFC. From the moment he returned to the organization as a light heavyweight, he was incredibly feared. Considering the fact that he brutally knocked out every competitor he faced, not named Daniel Cormier, there was good reason for that fear.

However, after a second submission loss to Cormier, Johnson announced that he would be leaving the sport, in pursuit of a marijuana business venture. This left fans heartbroken, as he was one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Moreover, there was still a bout with Jon Jones that had never happened, and people wanted to see that.

Nevertheless, it seems Anthony Johnson is ready to make his return. Speaking with The Mac Life, he explained that how much the time away from the gym has helped him. Furthermore, the now much larger Rumble explains that he is looking to return at heavyweight.

“I’m trying to get my slim on right now, you know what I mean? I was up to probably 280. that was the worst I’ve ever been. That’s the worst anyone’s ever gonna see me and I’ll never be back there again. But I needed it to happen. I needed to hit rock bottom the way I was as far as, going to the gym and taking care of myself. You know, being in the gym since I was eight, it can take a lot of wear and tear on any human being, so I’m glad I took the break that I have taken.

Moreover, Rumble says he has been looking good in the gym.

“I’m coming back now and I feel a lot better, my punches are stronger, harder, faster. The other day my coach said, ‘AJ, you’re still dangerous.’ I’ve knocked out two people already in training on My first two days of sparring so I feel like everything is clicking.”

Johnson then explained that he is currently weighing in around 240lb, where he is thinking of staying. He says that while he would not be the biggest heavyweight, he would be quick. Moreover, he believes he would still have solid knockout power, even against the bigger guys. Nonetheless, before he can make that UFC return, he still has to work out a deal with the company.

“We have to meet with UFC some more. We have to go over things and just figure some stuff out but it’s all looking good so far. Nothing bad. I don’t want to put my foot in my mouth and say too much but everything’s looking good right now. I’m not worried. “I was trying to shoot for April/May but maybe June/July. We’ll see. But whenever I come back I’m going to make sure it’s going to be known. I want to come back and showcase everything and just fight and just hurt people.”

There are some big matchups for Anthony Johnson at heavyweight. Who would you like to see him face upon his UFC return?