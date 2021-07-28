Ronda Rousey Hits Out At Critics Of Simone Biles: ‘She’s On The Olympic Team While You’re On Twitter’

Ronda Rousey has come to the defense of American gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles has received plenty of online criticism for withdrawing from the Olympics team and individual all-around gymnastic events this week after citing that she had to deal with some mental health issues.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” a USA Gymnastics statement read (via CBS Sports). “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s event finals.”

Biles would add the following:

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she said. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

Of course, mental health is a very delicate issue and while Biles — who has notably won five Olympic gold medals — has received praise from many for pulling out in order take care of herself, many others have criticized her for her decision.

Rousey Blasts Critics

Rousey, a former Olympian in judo, was not pleased and decided to blast the critics of Biles.

“Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position. Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside. She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in.”

No lies detected there. As of now, however, it remains to be seen if Biles will participate in the vault, floor and balance beam finals.