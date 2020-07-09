UFC 247 saw “Thug” Rose Namajunas face defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade via a KO slam. Now, the pair are scheduled to meet once more inside of the octagon. Although Rose will face Andrade again at UFC 251, she’s already plotting her next moves. If Namajunas can successfully get past Andrade, she would like to test herself in a matchup against UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Rose Namajunas is one the most loved fighter on the UFC roster. The former strawweight champion hasn’t fought since May of 2019 and her knock-out loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil. Namajunas is making her long-awaited return to action at UFC 251 on July 11 as she faces Andrade in an anticipated rematch.

Rose Namajunas on Facing Zhang Weili After UFC 251

During her UFC 251 press run, Rose spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, she spoke about her matchup. Furthermore, she spoke about Zhang and fighting her down the road.

“I don’t see for her (Zhang Weili)to fight anybody else until then. Anything can happen but that’s what I see happening. I think she’s proven herself as a champion,” said Rose. “Always said anybody who can beat Joanna is worthy of the belt and is somebody I want to fight.” “I always say that I’m a natural-born finisher. When I smell blood, I’m the best at that. I don’t need to force anything. I just need to be myself, stay disciplined for 15 minutes and the finish will present itself within that.”

Creating an Opportunity

On several occasions, Rose has spoken about having the opportunity to fight Zhang. Besides being the current champion, Namajunas is impressed with Weili’s ability to have a match against Joanna and match her skill for skill. Furthermore, she’s stated that Zhang represents true martial artistry and that she is a pure martial artist.

Of course, having the chance to fight Zang next only happens if Rose can successfully defeat