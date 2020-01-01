Ray Cooper III Targeting Rory MacDonald Fight, Wants To Avenge BJ Penn

Cooper Targeting MacDonald In 2020

Ray Cooper III has his sights set on new PFL signing Rory MacDonald.

Cooper became the newly-crowned welterweight champion following his second-round TKO win over David Michaud at the PFL Finals on New Year’s Eve. It was a big moment for the Hawaiian who not only earned a $1 million prize, but also erased memories of falling short in the 2018 playoffs.

He now plans on winning even more titles in the future.

“I came close last year,” he told media after the fight. “It feels good, but I’m looking to win multiple titles in multiple years, so this is just a first step. Next year is going to be even harder, so I’ve just got to keep training hard and wait for what the future (holds).”

It will certainly be harder because former UFC contender and ex-Bellator welterweight champion MacDonald will be competing in the 2020 season. However, Cooper is ready for “Red King” and even has an ulterior motive in facing him.

“Oh yeah, he’s a veteran in the sport,” Cooper added. “He’s got a win over BJ Penn, one of my boys, and I’d like to get him back on that. If I fight him first, I’ll fight him first. I’ll fight him whenever. I’m ready for him.”

MacDonald notably outclassed Penn back in December 2012 on his way to a unanimous decision.

