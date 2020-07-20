The performance of Deiveson Figueiredo was the main talking point of the night at UFC Fight Island 2, but another fighter caught the eye of Joe Rogan.

That was UFC lightweight prospect Arman Tsarukyan, who got his second win with the promotion following an impressive unanimous decision win over Davi Ramos.

Tsarukyan showcased creative striking and displayed his grappling prowess as well, as he notably became the first fighter to take Ramos down in the Octagon.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1284607100916690944

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1284608719272247297

Rogan: Tsarukyan Is A Serious Stand Out

Tsarukyan received plaudits from many in the mixed martial arts world who may have been watching him for the first time.

But one plaudit that may give him the most exposure came from UFC commentator Rogan who dedicated a post on Instagram just for him.

“This @UFC undercard has some great talent, but this guy @arm_011 is a SERIOUS stand out. At only 23 years old he’s one of the most promising talents in the sport, and a dominant victory tonight over a legit beast like Davi Ramos is super impressive. Keep your eyes on this kid!”

For those who have seen Tsarukyan before, his potential didn’t go unnoticed.

After all, he debuted at UFC Moscow last year and faced the tough task of Islam Makachev. Despite losing his debut via unanimous decision, it was a competitive and exciting grappling match between the pair.

And at just 23 years of age, the future is definitely bright for him.