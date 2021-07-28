(Video) Joe Rogan Finally Exposes Why he Interviewed Conor McGregor After UFC 264

Mixed martial arts fans often scrutinize Joe Rogan for his consistency in interviewing fighters immediately after getting knocked out. This is why Rogan received so much criticism for interviewing Conor McGregor after his loss to Dustin Poirier after UFC 264. Since then, Rogan has explained what made him want to interview McGregor in that vulnerable moment.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career to Dustin Poirier. Additionally, the Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and crumbled under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their second fight at UFC 257. After breaking his leg in the trilogy fight, McGregor laid on the edge of the octagon, waiting for a stretcher to assist him out of the arena. However, while waiting for medical attention, Rogan crouched down to interview Conor.

Joe Rogan Speaks on Interviewing Conor McGregor

The act was a headscratcher for most fans, but Rogan explained his actions on his podcast.

“People are like, ‘Why did you interview him?’ He actually brought me over,” Rogan said. “He goes, ‘Come over here lad, let’s have a podcast.’ He said, ‘Come on Joe, let’s have a f-cking podcast.’ He, like, asked me to sit down next to him. I was like, ‘How am I going to do this? I feel like I should just get something out of him.’ “Even if you recognize the fact that he is emotionally charged up, this is just him expressing himself while he was emotionally charged up.”

Post-Fight Plotting

In other words, it seems like the post-fight interview was Conor’s idea. Perhaps McGregor premeditated his post-fight speech and wanted to make sure that fans heard him disrespect Dustin Poirier and his wife.

Or, it’s possible that Conor wanted to make himself hated so that he could stay fresh in the minds of fans for another fight against Dustin.

Now that Rogan has expressed why he interviewed Conor, are fans still mad at him?