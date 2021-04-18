Robert Whittaker Shuts Out Kelvin Gastelum In Decision – UFC Vegas 24 Results (Highlights)

The rebooking of Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum is finally here. Two years after their failed date at UFC 234, the two will meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 24.

Round 1:

Kelvin Gastelum would go off at an incredible pace right off the gate. Gastelum would stalk Whittaker, moving forward, firing on all cylinders. Whittaker would stand his ground throwing his shots into the barrel that is Gastelum. Whittaker would throw a headkick that rocked Gastelum in the midpoint of the round. Whittaker would take Gastelum down where he controlled the rest of the round.

Round 2:

Gastelum continued to stalk Whittaker, adding even more pressure going into the second round. Whittaker would play sharpshooter, cracking the whip on Gastelum with jabs from the distance. The two would go back and forth in a very competitive round in the striking department.

Round 3:

Whittaker would serve a buffet of strikes to Gastelum in round 3. “The Reaper” mixed in his combinations beautifully. The striking alone kept Gastelum at bay for the whole round. 1-2 after 1-2, add in a leg kick and head kick here and there to close out the round for the very offensive Aussie.

Round 4:

Whittaker would continue to pick apart the short-notice replacement. Blow after blow, Whittaker would control the fight on the feet, firing a series of different strikes on Gastelum. The Mexican would have some late success but it wouldn’t last. Gastelum gets a takedown on Whittaker in the last minute of the round but Whittaker would get up quickly, not letting Gastelum hold him down for long.

Round 5:

The former UFC Champion continued his masterclass performance making Gastelum pay for entering the pocket. Whittaker showcased all of his weapons piecing him up. Whittaker would also take the round to explore his wrestling ability, getting Gastelum to the ground with a couple of takedowns. Whittaker would look for a finish but the enduring Gastelum would make it to the final bell.

Official Result: Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check the highlights below:

Who makes it one step closer to gold 🏆 #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/oI4X3Sjjpn — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

A masterclass on the feet! 💢



These two left it all in the Octagon tonight. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/3XxCsqJiHS — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

Will we see Stylebender vs the Reaper next 🤔 #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/o0j6y6JxGe — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021