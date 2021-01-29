(Video) Ric Flair Congratulates Michael Chandler After UFC 257 Win, Promo

After delivering a Ric Flair-esque promo this past weekend, Michael Chandler would receive a call from the man himself.

Chandler enjoyed an emphatic debut win at UFC 257 as he TKO’d Dan Hooker in the first round to truly announce himself in the lightweight division.

He would make full use of the platform of a Conor McGregor card soon after as he delivered a memorable post-fight promo calling out a number of fighters.

“I got to get something off my chest. I tell you all this, this is the greatest moment in my professional life,” Chandler said in his post-fight interview. “Conor McGregor, surprise, surprise — there’s a new king of the lightweight division. Dustin Poirier, your time is coming. And Khabib, if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence back here in the UFC Octagon in your quest for 30-0, you’ve got to beat somebody so beat me if you can! God bless! See you at the top.”

Flair Gives Chandler Congratulatory Call

Chandler’s promo was reminiscent of Flair’s promo following his win at the 1992 Royal Rumble as many went on to praise the former Bellator lightweight champion for his mic work.

The latest to do it? Flair, himself. You can watch the call below:

“Are you kidding me?!

–

Just got a personal zoom call from @ricflairnatureboy to congratulate me on my win at #ufc257

–

Living an actual dream.

–

Thank y’all for being on this journey with me.

–

Stay the course. Eventually all your hard work will pay off, you just still have to be standing there with arms wide open when it does.

–

WOOOOOOOOOO!

–

See you at the top!”

As for what’s next for Chandler remains to be seen.

But it’s very possible his next fight could either be for the title, against Justin Gaethje or even Conor McGregor himself.