Dominick Reyes: ‘Crazy Fight’ With Jiri Prochazka Helps ‘Build My Legacy’

Dominick Reyes isn’t shying away from any more wars.

Reyes is coming off a brutal second-round knockout to Jiri Prochazka in their back-and-forth war back in May. While Reyes had his moments, he was ultimately overwhelmed by Prochazka who knocked him out cold with a spinning elbow.

The former light heavyweight title challenger has been away from the spotlight since as he underwent a recovery process — something that he took very seriously.

“I took two months just to heal my superficial injuries as well as brain injuries and things like that,” Reyes told James Lynch in a recent interview. “And then, I got knee surgery so I had to take another month or two for that. It’s been about four months off which is really not that much considering the damage that was done. “But yeah man, I took time off. I wasn’t going to the gym like ‘oh, I need to keep training.’ Bro, I actually have to heal. This is real sh*t. I want to be able to talk to my grandkid when I’m older. … I’m healing up. This sh*t’s real life, bro, and sh*t’s got to heal.”

Prochazka Fight Proved Something To Reyes

That said, it seems like Reyes — who is training again — is still very much open to having more wars once he’s ready to compete again.

Coming off a knockout defeat to Jan Blachowicz last year, the Prochazka fight proved to Reyes that he still had it in him to jump in the fire and throw down.

And he only wants to face more fighters like Prochazka.

“It was one of those hard, grueling fights that everybody saw me put everything on the line,” Reyes added. “Everybody saw him put everything on the line. At the end of the day, it’s all about respect. It was a big fight for me to build my legacy. To have those crazy and tough fights where it looks like I’m out but I’m still fighting. It was important for me to prove to myself as well that I still kind of got it and that I’m still willing to go out there and jump in the fire. “… I got nothing but respect for the guy. It’s one of those things. We looked at each other during the pre-fight faceoff and I knew it was going to be a great fight man. I was looking him in the eyes, we’re just standing there looking at each other and I’m like, ‘yeah this is gonna be freaking awesome.’ I know I’m not gonna quit. Looking into his eyes, I knew he’s not ever going to quit. …That’s what I’m looking for, man. Those guys who are willing to die for it.”

You can watch the full interview below: