Rafael Dos Anjos Offers Himself as Opponent for Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Rafael Dos Anjos believes that it’s never too late for the UFC to book him against Conor McGregor. At this point, RDA feels like the perfect time to face McGregor would be now.

A few days ago, fans were sure that a trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor Mcgregor would happen at UFC 264. However, an online spat between the two men has seemingly made McGregor want to withdraw from the fight.

Both men have been known to go back and forth with each other on social media. In response to a McGregor post, Poirier shared that McGregor didn’t keep his word on a $500k donation to Poirier’s foundation, The Good Fight. Fans of the sport were upset at Conor for not upholding his end of the bargain.

McGregor Calls Off Poirier Trilogy

However, instead of owning up to his mistakes, he called off the fight against Poirier in a tweet.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” wrote McGregor.

RDA Responds to McGregor Tweet

Once RDA caught wind of Conor’s tweet, he took to social media to mention a note of his own. Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos were supposed to fight back at UFC 196. However, a foot injury forced RDA off the card. Nate Diaz ultimately stepped up as a late replacement, and the rest is history; Diaz submitted McGregor in a massive upset. Now that McGregor requires an opponent, RDA believes the time is now to fight.

“Not a batter time than now! Everyone else is booked, let’s go! July 10th @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc,” dos Anjos tweeted.

Do fans believe that now would be the perfect time for RDA and McGregor to fight?