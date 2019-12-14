Raphael Assuncao, Cody Garbrandt Agreed To Fight In March At UFC Columbus

Raphael Assuncao Vs Cody Garbrandt In Works For UFC Columbus

The former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt targets a return versus BJJ black belt Raphael Assuncao in March 2020 at UFC Columbus. The event will take place in Nationwide Arena, Ohio. UFC is close to finalizing this bantamweight match. Contracts have not been inked yet. ESPN published the news.

Cody Garbrandt (11-3 MMA) won the belt against Dominick Cruz in 2016, but then suffered three brutal knockout losses in a row. He met TJ Dillashaw two times for a strap and lost both battles, then Pedro Munhoz surprisingly put him to sleep via stunning punch. “No Love” is looking to snap the worst losing streak in his whole career.

Raphael Assuncao (27-7 MMA) is also looking for a chance to bounce back with a win. In his last four matches, he turned the lights out on Matthew Lopez and outworked Rob Font, but suffered back-to-back defeats to Marlon Moraes (guillotine choke) and Cory Sandhagen (unanimous decision).

Ngannou Vs Rozenstruik headlines the card. What do you think, who’s going to win if UFC officially schedules Assuncao vs Garbrandt?