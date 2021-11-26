Rampage Jackson And Shannon Briggs Engage In Heated Faceoffs At Triad Combat

Things are getting tense between former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and boxing legend Shannon Briggs.

The two have finally come face-to-face after what feels like an eternity of trash talk thrown at each other on social media. As expected, the rivalry continues off-screen as they both attend Triller’s Triad Combat fight week in Dallas, Texas.

The First Encounter

The beef would reach a new boiling point as Rampage and Briggs collided in a backstage confrontation. Rampage would walk up on Briggs, getting up in his face. Briggs would joke away at the situation, ripping Rampage’s smaller stature.

“It’s going to be David vs. Goliath.” Rampage said about the potential fight. “I’m gonna teach these MMA guys once and for all… stick to wrasslin’. Don’t ever think of throwing a punch.” Briggs replied.

‘So, You’re A Wrestler Now?’

After a war of words, the two would start to get physical. Briggs would put his hands on Rampage first, with Jackson returning fire to ‘The Cannon’. He would push Briggs in response.

“Don’t ever put your hands on the Brownsville Yeti.” Briggs told Jackson. Ironically, right after that, Briggs would shoot for a takedown on the MMA fighter. Unable to get it, Briggs would laugh it off, telling Rampage to take it easy on him.

Briggs and Rampage would exchange hilarious back-and-forth at each other. This wouldn’t be the last of the physical altercations this week, however. It was only getting started.

Another Altercation

The fighters would meet again at the Triller Triad Combat weigh-ins on Friday.

They would put their hands on each other once again and the two would eventually separate during the scene.

In a middle ground between boxing and MMA, the fighters hope to compete against each other at a Triad Combat event sometime next year, should Triller book it.

Who you got in a potential fight between Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson?