Former TUF 18 contestant and jiu-jitsu coach Rafael de Freitas has been charged with criminal sexual penetration and is currently in custody awaiting his trial.

The news was first reported by the Albuquerque Journal. According to the paper, Freitas was arrested after one of his clients accused him of drugging and raping her during a private lesson. The woman turned over a home security video to the police in which Freita appears to have potentially put something in her drink. He then forced oral sex on her and used her limp hand to masturbate while she was passed out. On November 7, she contacted Freitas to complain about cramping. She then asked him to join her at her house to massage her back and feet. She assured the police that she never had any relationship with Freitas “despite his continual flirtation”. She then added that he often flirted with other female fighters and she “at times found his behavior inappropriate”. He was taken into custody on December 4th and appeared in court this past Saturday on a motion from the state to keep him detained. The motion will be reviewed by a judge who will give his decision later this week.

Freitas has appeared next to multiple UFC fighters including former UFC champion Holly Holms and UFC strawweight contender Michelle Waterson. He was also a regular coach of the famous Jackson Wink Gym in Albuquerque, Mexico, home of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. His profile on the Gym’s website has since been removed.

Freitas’s client further explained the events. She mentioned that She was drinking with him at her house. After they started drinking, she went to the bathroom for a few minutes. During that time, Freitas can be seen on the video putting something into her drink and tapping the glass. She started feeling sleepy 30 minutes later and passed out. She was naked from the waist down when she woke up later. When she contacted Freitas over text to apologize for passing out, he told her that it was fine and didn’t mention any sexual contact between them.

“Um, my shorts? I’m not sure what happened” Freitas responded, “Yeah, you were fine don’t feel this way at all you’re good”.

Freitas was 5-1-1 as a professional MMA fighter before focusing exclusively on Jiu-Jitsu. Jackson Wink spokesperson Halliman gave this statement regarding Freitas to MMAFighting:

“I’ll be crystal clear: he has never been an employee of Jackson Wink Academy. He’s not an employee and has never been an employee of Jackson Wink Academy. That’s the statement I have for You.”

No fighter or coach from the gym has reacted to the news as of now.